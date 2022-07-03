Complainant to move HC with sexual harassment charge against PC George

The Solar Scam-accused who filed a sexual harassment case against PC George has planned to press further charges and move the High Court as the accused was granted bail within hours of his arrest.

The woman who claimed to have no grievances against the magistrate court that granted bail to George or the state police said she'll pursue the case with more evidence.

"I have received legal advice that my case goes beyond section 354 (assault on woman with intent to outrage her modesty)," the complainant told mediapersons on Sunday. “His family has lawyers, so he should know the legal implications of making sexual advances toward a woman and touching without her consent.”

She said PC George had been her mentor for many years, but not anymore. "But the moment the relationship lost its trust, he lost that mentorship," said the complainant.

"I was treated as a woman of poor morals". "But I don't care about such talks anymore."

On delay in filing complaint

On Saturday, while questioning the credibility of the complainant, George's counsel questioned the delay of five months in filing a complaint.

The complainant's response today was that she had been under treatment. "Soon after the incident on February 10, 2022, I got stressed and I was hospitalised. I was admitted to Sree Chitra (Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology) with Optic Neuritis. I lost 60% sight in my left eye."

She added that, however, "in such cases, delay in filing a case is irrelevant. Even the Supreme Court has said about it".