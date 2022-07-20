'Should we rename our roads K-road to get priority?' Kerala HC slams govt

Kochi: The Kerala High Court on Tuesday criticised the "deplorable conditions" of roads in the state and asked the state government to take stern action if a road was damaged within six months of its construction.

Justice Devan Ramachandran made strong remarks against the state government and asked whether the roads should be named as "K-Road" to get it repaired.

The court made oral observations during a plea seeking to repair the damaged roads in the state.

The court said Vigilance department should initiate action against the engineer concerned if a road is damaged within six months of its construction and suggested that a vigilance case should be registered. If the road was damaged ina year's time a probe should be initiated by the Home Department.

It also noted that road accidents due to bad roads are increasing these days.

Youth dies after falling into pothole on NH

Meanwhile, a youth passed away on Tuesday after he fell into a pothole on the National Highway. Sani C James, 29, from Cherupanakkal House in Pazhanji Aruvayi had slipped into a pothole on Thalikulam-Kacherippadi road on Kodungaloor-Guruvayur NH while riding his bike on Saturday.

(With PTI inputs.)