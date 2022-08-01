Six die in rains, four NDRF teams on ground: CM Pinarayi

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday assured that the state is taking all necessary steps to prevent rain-related calamities. He said precautionary measures were being taken based on the experiences of floods in the recent past.

Addressing media in the wake of incessant rain lashing the state, the chief minister confirmed that six people died in two days. One person is missing. “It has been reported that five houses have been fully destroyed and 55 partially damaged due to rains,” Vijayan said.

The chief minister said four teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been deployed in Idukki, Kozhikode, Wayanad and Thrisur districts. Four additional teams will be brought in to Ernakulam, Kottayam, Kollam and Malappuram, he added.

The National Disaster Management Authorities' state emergency operation centre has been converted into the state's official control room. Besides, control rooms will be operated in all districts and taluks.

People in areas prone to floods and landslides will be shifted to relief camps, he said, urging people to willingly move to such facilities.

'Dams safe'

The chief minister said excess water was being released from 17 dams. “As of now, there is no need to discharge water from bigger dams managed by the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB). Water is being released from small dams - Kallarkutti, Ponmudi, Lower Periyar, Moozhiyar, and Peringalkuthu,” he said.

The chief minister addressed the media after a meeting with the district collectors, chief secretary and leaders of various rescue forces.

He said Rs 1 crore each has been allotted to all districts to face emergency needs. Police have also been instructed to set up special control rooms to face emergency situations.