Rough seas: Man falls from fishing boat, saved miraculously

Onmanorama Staff
Published: August 01, 2022 10:40 PM IST
A video grab of the boat being rocked by a wave at Neendakara in Kollam. Screengrab: Manorama News
Topic | Kollam

Kollam: Two accidents due to rough seas were reported from Kollam district on Monday. In both incidents, the fishermen who fell into the sea had a miraculous escape.

In the first incident, which happened at Neendakara estuary, a fisherman fell into the sea after dangerous waves rocked the boat he was on. Fortunately, he was rescued by the crew of a boat that was behind them.

In the second incident, three fishermen fell into the sea from their boat in Karunagappally Azheekal harbour. However, they swam to safety. The trio had gone fishing from Chettua when a strong current capsized their boat, throwing them into the sea.

In Thrissur, three fishermen went missing after their boat overturned at Chavakkad estuary. Later, it was reported that all three, belonging to Thiruvananthapuram, survived the accident.

