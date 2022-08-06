IG's report trashes Sreelekha’s claim forensic results are manipulated

Thiruvananthapuram: Are forensic reports fabricated by the police officers in Kerala to have their way in investigations? Crime Branch Inspector General (IG) Harshita Attaluri has trashed former Director General of Police R Sreelekha’s allegations in this regard and termed them baseless.

IG Harshita stated in her report that Sreelekha did not cooperate when she was called over the phone to record her statement regarding the accusations. The IG said in her report that the Government could take up further appropriate action on the same.

DGP Anil Kanth has handed over the report to the Home Secretary. The Government had ordered an investigation into Sreelekha’s accusations based on complaints from the Forensic lab officials and the senior IPS officers.

A few months ago, Sreelekha alleged that there are widespread manipulations in the forensic results. Most senior police officers expressed their displeasure to the DGP. It was opined in the IPS Association meeting that there should be strict action over the baseless claim as forensic reports on several cases which have been submitted to the courts will be under a cloud of suspicion.

Forensic lab officials also made a complaint as their credibility was questioned. Following this, the Government deputed IG Harshita Attaluri to investigate it.

IG Harshita contacted Sreelekha over the phone to record the latter’s statement. However, Sreelekha said she is not interested. She strictly told the IG not to call her again for this matter, Crime Branch senior officers have informed the DGP.

Sreelekha was the DGP of the Crime Branch for some time. Forensic Lab comes under the Crime Branch wing. Earlier, the Government had formed a committee including the Lab director and Joint Director, chaired by Sreelekha, to study the problems in the Forensic Lab.

The report filed by the Committee then, signed by Sreelekha, had stated that the lab is one of the best in the country and that the forensic reports generated here are based on scientific examination. IG Harshitha has filed this Committee report also as part of her inquiry report. It was also pointed out that the investigation is on regarding the disclosures in the actor assault case.

What Sreelekha had said



“There have been incidents in which the investigating teams have created fake forensic reports. Such a situation can be prevented only by making the Forensic labs work independently. Many police officers influence media persons by giving them liquor and cashew nuts. They then create fake cases.



Forensic reports must be unbiased. For that, the department should be independent of the police department. I had filed a report seeking the same. No one noticed. It is very easy to manipulate.”