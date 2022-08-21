10 injured as stray dog goes on a biting spree in Vaikom

Vaikom: There is no end to the stray dog menace in Vaikom. As many as 10 people were bitten by a stray dog at Chembu Panchayat in Vaikom on Saturday.

The incident took place around 4.30 pm.

The dog was later run over by a vehicle when the local people chased it and tried to catch hold of it.

Those who came under attack are worried about whether the stray dog had rabies.

The carcass of the dog will be sent to the Virology Lab in Thiruvalla on Sunday for testing, stated the gram panchayat authorities.

Those bitten by the dog are Kamalasanan Mundiyil, Harish Karayikuttu and Bindu Puthanparambu, all belonging to the 12th ward of the panchayat, and Gopi Vellasseril, Geetha Geethalayam, Navas Kuruppamveettil, Jayan Parottuparambil, his son Ananthu, Viswan Vadakkepadathu and Saudamini Haridasan Blachithara, all belonging to the 13th ward.

They were admitted to the Kottayam Medical College Hospital.

On August 18, eight people in Thalayolaparambu, near Vaikom, were bitten by a stray dog.