Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

Kerala govt to table new Bill clipping Guv's powers in appointing VCs

Onmanorama staff
Published: August 22, 2022 03:38 PM IST
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (TV grab)
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (TV grab)
Topic | Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram: The state government will on Wednesday table a new bill in the Assembly to curtail the powers of Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan as Chancellor of state universities.

The special session of the Assembly, which got underway here this morning, will also consider the amendment to the Kerala Lokayukta Act.

The opposition leader has said that his UDF would oppose both the bills.

RELATED ARTICLES

The special session was called to float 12 bills after 11 ordinances lapsed following Khan's refusal to re-promulgate them earlier this month.

The bill to curtail the governor's powers is being introduced at a time when Khan and the Pinarayi Vijayan-led government are at loggerheads on various issues.

The bill primarily envisages increasing the number of panelists in the VC search committee from three to five. This means the names suggested by the majority in the panel will only reach the Governor. He can only select the candidate from this list.

The bill also looks at increasing the retirement age of VCs from 60 to 65.

If the bill is passed, the government will be able to regularise Kannur VC's reappointment. It will also reduce the governor's discretionary powers and curtail the UGC nominee's powers.

Opposing the bills, the Opposition said the amendment is the government's plan to give jobs to its supporters and will only promote nepotism.

MORE IN KERALA
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.