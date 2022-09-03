KSRTC salary: One-third cash, rest in coupons

Kochi/Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala High Court has ordered the State Government to immediately sanction Rs 50 crore it had promised for paying salaries to KSRTC staff and use the amount to disburse one-third of the July and August salaries to the staff.



The court also ordered to give the rest of the salary and festival allowance in coupons or vouchers, which are redeemable at the stores owned or controlled by the State Government.

The salary and coupons should be disbursed by September 6. The court also made it clear that the salary of the staff who didn't want the coupons would be kept as arrears. Following the court order, the Finance Department issued orders sanctioning Rs 50 crore.

A Division Bench of the High Court comprising Justice A. K. Jayasankaran Nambiar and Justice C.P. Muhammed Niyas made the direction on a petition filed by the State Government challenging the order of a single bench, which said that the administration should sanction Rs 103 crore for disbursing the salary and festival allowance of the past two months.

The Division Bench came out with the order after an assessment that it wouldn’t be right to issue an order negatively impacting the Government’s economic policy.

The Bench also considered the writ petitions filed by the staff along with the appeal while deciding the case.

The Advocate General submitted before the court that the Single Bench order would cause financial liability to the exchequer.

Following this, the court explored whether a portion of the salary could be disbursed as coupons to purchase provisions and textiles.

Though the Government agreed to the suggestion, the petitioner employees demanded that the salary should be disbursed as money.

Coupon arrangement only for two months

Coupons for purchases at Supplyco, Consumerfed, Mavelistore, Horticorp, Hantex, Hanveev, and Kerala Khadi and Village Industries Board will be given to the KSRTC staff.

The court directed to extend the credit facility for six months. This arrangement is only for July and August.