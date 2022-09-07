Rabies: Bite to head cause of death, antibodies detected; Abhirami cremated

The presence of antibodies against rabies was found on the 12-year-old Pathanamthitta girl -- who died from a dog bite the other day -- by the National Institute of Virology in Pune.

The deceased, Abhirami, had sustained six bite wounds, including near an eye. She had died under treatment despite being administered three doses of rabies vaccination.

The tragedy had put the state health department on the spot forcing it to petition the Centre to re-examine the quality of the rabies vaccines used in Kerala that were certified by a government body.

While the NIV report indicating the presence of antibodies suggests that vaccination was done on the victim, the state health department had suspected that the location of the bite (near an eye) might have resulted in the virus attacking the brain before the vaccine could fully become effective.

According to the World Health Organisation, multiple bites, "especially on the head, neck, face, hands, and genitals are category III exposures because of the rich innervation of these areas".

Health minister skips cremation, locals protest

Meanwhile, hundreds attended the cremation of Abhirami at Mandhapuzha in Ranni on Wednesday. The rituals were performed by her younger brother, Kasinathan (five).

The locals raised their objection to the health minister's absence at the cremation.

Abhirami had been bitten by a dog (reports indicate it was a stray dog) near her house on August 13. She died while under treatment at the Medical College Hospital in Kottayam on Monday.

The family had accused medical negligence on the part of the General Hospital in Pathanamthitta, alleging that those who attended to the girl had delayed in cleaning up the wound with soap and water, which health authorities have reported as the most effective first-aid against rabies.

However, the Kerala Government Medical Officers' Association had claimed that the hospital had ensured proper first-aid and provided timely treatment.