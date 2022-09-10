Malayalam
Kaloor murder due to grudge; Instagram post served as provocation: Police

Onmanorama staff
Published: September 10, 2022 02:24 PM IST
Representational image. Photo: Shutterstock/Bubbers BB
Topic | Ernakulam

Kochi: Thammanam native Sajun was killed near Journalist Colony in Kaloor here on Saturday morning. The police have arrested Kaloor native Kiran Antony in connection with the incident.

Sajun was stabbed near Kiran's house. Kiran is currently hospitalised with injuries.

City Police Commissioner C H Nagaraju said Kiran harboured a grudge towards Sajun, which eventually led to the crime. Police also said both of them had connections with criminal gangs.

Both of them were at loggerheads due to certain financial and personal dealings with each other.

Sajun had shared a photo and post on Instagram, which further served as a provocation for the act. Kochi North Police is currently investigating the incident. 

