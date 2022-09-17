Could SilverLine project be extended to Mangaluru? Pinarayi Vijayan-Bommai talks tomorrow

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will hold talks with Karnataka counterpart Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday to see if the proposed SilverLine rail corridor project could it extended past the state's borders into Mangaluru. The meeting between the two is slated for 9:30 am.

The idea for such an extension was first floated ahead of the Southern Zone Council Meet earlier this month in which both Vijayan and Bommai had taken part.

The SilverLine project, envisaged to connect both ends of Kerala, has been engulfed in a storm of controversies since the idea was first tabled.

Experts are viewing this likely extension to Mangaluru as a political move to win the Centre's nod for the project by disguising it as an inter-state development plan rather than one confined to Kerala's borders.

It is learned that Karnataka officials have sought the technical details of SilverLine.

Karnataka is ruled by the Bharatiya Janata Party, also the ruling political party in India. Meanwhile, Kerala is led by the Left-front coalition helmed by the Communist Party of India Marxist.

Discussions will also be held on the Thalassery-Mysuru and Nilambur-Nanjangud roads.

Interest for a similar development plan is also brewing in the other neighbouring state as well. Recently, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin too had urged the Centre to create a high-speed rail corridor connecting specific locations in the state to major cities outsides its borders as well.