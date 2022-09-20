Former Aluva MLA Mohd Ali passes away

Aluva: Veteran Congress leader and former legislator K Mohammed Ali, 76, has passed away. He represented the Aluva legislative assembly constituency for six times after winning consecutive elections since 1980.

Ali was a member of the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee and the All-India Congress Committee.

His long political career began with the Kerala Students Union. He was the Ernakulam District president of the KSU from 1966 to 68. He went on to become the general secretary of the Youth Congress and the vice-president of the Ernakulam District Congress Committee in the 70s.