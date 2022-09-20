Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

Former Aluva MLA Mohd Ali passes away

Onmanorama Staff
Published: September 20, 2022 10:33 AM IST
K Mohammed Ali
K Mohammed Ali. File photo: Manorama
Topic | Ernakulam

Aluva: Veteran Congress leader and former legislator K Mohammed Ali, 76, has passed away. He represented the Aluva legislative assembly constituency for six times after winning consecutive elections since 1980.

Ali was a member of the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee and the All-India Congress Committee.

His long political career began with the Kerala Students Union. He was the Ernakulam District president of the KSU from 1966 to 68. He went on to become the general secretary of the Youth Congress and the vice-president of the Ernakulam District Congress Committee in the 70s. 

RELATED ARTICLES
MORE IN KERALA
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.