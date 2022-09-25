Rahul Gandhi expresses concern over unemployment in Kerala

Thrissur: The employment scene is gloomy in Kerala, with educated and capable youths finding no job opportunities, said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. Speaking at a public meeting organised at Thekkinkaku Maidan in Thrissur as part of his ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ on Saturday, Rahul demanded that the Kerala Chief Minister should study why such a situation existed in the state.

“I am raising the issue out of concern over the state’s future and this is not simply to criticise the state government,” he added.

Rahul also referred to the contributions of the late K Karunakaran, who was affectionately called ‘Leader’ by his supporters in the Congress. “How can I leave a stage in Thrissur without remembering Karunakaran?” asked Rahul to loud applause.

The Bharat Jodo Yatra will next move to Shoranur in Palakkad district, where Priyanka Gandhi will join Rahul.

Probe begins

Meanwhile, the Cyber Cell of the Kerala Police has launched an investigation into a fake video intended to denigrate Rahul and other leaders taking part in the Bharat Jodo Yatra. The probe is based on a complaint filed by Kollam district congress committee president P Rajendra Prasad with the city police commissioner.

A video of Rahul leaving a hotel with other leaders after having a cup of tea was doctored to show the Congress leader in bad light and circulated over social media, said the complaint.