Plus one boy subjected to ragging in Kerala; Minister orders probe

Kasaragod: A plus one student of a government higher secondary school in Kumbala here was allegedly subjected to ragging by his seniors while waiting at a bus stop.



A video of the incident that shows the boy being surrounded by senior boys, forcing him to ride an imaginary motorbike and also abusing and threatening him, has been circulating on social media for the past few days.

The seniors can be heard saying that the junior would be beaten up if he refuses to obey them. General Education Minister V Sivankutty has ordered a probe into the incident.

The Regional Deputy Director (RDD) under the department in Kannur has been directed to conduct an investigation and submit a report in this regard, the Minister's office said on Thursday.

When contacted, Kumbla police confirmed that they received a complaint from the school principal regarding the incident.

Sources said as it is a non-cognizable office, a court order was mandatory to register a case.

(With inputs from PTI)