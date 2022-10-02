CPI report critical of SilverLine, Vizhinjam, UAPA, Police

Thiruvananthapuram: The Communist Party of India has given a thumbs down to major issues that have roiled the Left Democratic Front regime in Kerala. The organisational report presented at the Kerala State Conference ticked off the Pinarayi Vijayan Government and LDF ally the Communist Party of India (Marxist) over the SilverLine Project, fisherfolk's protest agianst the Vizhinjam Port, police atrocities and cases being filed under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

The report presented by CPI Kerala State Secretary Kanam Rajendran suggests exercising more caution with regard to the SilverLine Project to build semi-high-speed railway corridor. The apprehensions related to the environmental and social aspects of the project must be clarified. The survey led to widespread protests from those who were to lose land, the report points out.

On the protests at Vizhinjam the report states: The harbour development activities triggered anxiety among the coastal residents and fisherfolk. Their apprehensions cannot be ignored. This points to the need for a coastal conservation programme. More consultations and consensus is required within the Left Front regarding the functioning of the LDF Government.

Regarding the UAPA cases the report flagged the human rights violations and killings that happened in the name of the Maoist hunt which had drawn much flak.

While the Left strongly opposes the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) at the national level, it is being put to use in the State, though rarely. Inaction on the criticisms raised against the functioning of the LDF during the Malappuram State Conference is disappointing, the report further says.

The Kerala Police too has been pulled up by the party. The close ties high ranking Police officers maintain with anti-social elements and fraudsters, the attacks against women and children, and the rampant use of drugs cast a shadow on the achievements of the force. The lapses and bias in maintaining law and order in a rational manner and while bringing the criminals before the law will invite criticism, states the report.