Lover arrested for woman's suicide by jumping before train

Thripunithura: A man was arrested in connection with the suicide of a 21-year-old woman a fortnight ago.



Vidya, a resident of Rajakumari in Idukki district, had jumped before a moving train near Tripunithura Railway Station in Ernakulam district.

The Hill Palace police arrested Vishnu, 23, of Udumbanchola in Idukki district, over the incident.

According to the police, the woman committed suicide after she was physically tortured by him after making her consume liquor at an apartment at Chathari locality of Tripunithura, a suburb of Ernakulam, in the night of September 14.

Vishnu, who was in love with the woman, used to physically and mentally torture her. She was an employee of a supermarket at Kakkanad.

The police had earlier registered a case against Vishnu for violence on the premises of the Kalamassery Medical College Hospital in an inebriated condition.

A police team led by Thrikkakara Assistant Police Commissioner PV Baby arrested the accused. The other members of the team were Hill Palace Circle Inspector V Gopakumar, Sub-Inspectors (SIs) M Pradip, K S Rajan Pillai, ASIs Rajeev Nath, M G Santhosh, Sathish Kumar; and Senior Civil Police Officer Shyam R Menon and Civil Police Officer Lijin.

The magistrate court later remanded Vishnu in judicial custody.