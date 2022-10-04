Kerala CM to begin tour of Europe today, Norway first destination

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will leave for Europe in an early morning flight from Kochi today.

The CM was scheduled to fly out of Kerala on Saturday night. However, the trip was postponed after the health condition of former CPM state secretary, Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, worsened just hours before his flight.

Kodiyeri, 68, with whom Pinarayi maintained a cordial relationship, had passed away hours later. His cremation was held at Kannur on Monday with Pinarayi in attendance.

The Kerala delegation headed by the CM will begin its tour with Norway. Earlier, it was scheduled to start with a visit to Finland.

Ministers P Rajeev and V Abdurahiman will accompany the CM.

The delegation will next visit the United Kingdom. Health Minister Veena George is expected to join them in the UK.