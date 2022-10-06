Malayalam
'Drishyam' model murder: Police nab one more accused

Onmanorama staff
Published: October 06, 2022 12:58 PM IST
bindumon-house
Locals gather as police inspect the house where the body was buried (in red circle). Photo: Rijo Joseph/Manorama
Topic | Kottayam

Kottayam: Manganam native Varun Kumar has been taken into police custody in connection with Changanacherry native Bindumon's 'Drishyam' model murder case.

Bindumon, 45, who went missing from Alappuzha in the last week of September, was killed on September 26 and his body was found a few days ago, buried behind a house. His friend, Muthukumar, was arrested a day after the discovery of the body.

The police had earlier suspected that the two other accused, who are Muthukumar’s friends and natives of Kottayam district, had fled the state. It was said that they were habitual offenders.

Bindumon's body was found buried behind the house where Muthukumar stayed on rent, at AC Colony in the Poovam locality of Changanassery.

Bindumon, who was associated with the BJP, was a resident of Ward 3 of Aryadu panchayath. He is the son of Purushan of Kizhakke Thayyil House and was unmarried.

His mother had filed a complaint with the Alappuzha North Police on September 28 stating he was missing.

