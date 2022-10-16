Malayalam
Body of boy missing in Karamana river found, search on for his friend

Our Correspondent
Published: October 16, 2022 12:31 PM IST
(Left) Jibith, (right) search on at Karamana river. Photos: Manorama
Topic | Thiruvananthapuram

Body of one of the two schoolboys who had gone missing in Karamana river was found on Sunday. The deceased has been identified as Jibith, son of Jayaraj and Manju of Pappad. He was a class 9 student.

Search was on for Niranjan, son of Anis of Vazhottukonam, who also went missing along with Jibith.

The two boys wee caught in strong currents as they stepped into the river near Ayiravalli temple at Vattiyoorkavu around 4 pm on Saturday. Local people rushed to the spot as they were alerted by the boys' friends.

Though the Vattiyoorkavu Police, Fire and Rescue Services personnel from Chenkalchoola and a scuba team conducted a joint search for over two hours on Saturday, they could not find the boys. The search had to be stopped due to poor light and strong currents. The search resumed on Sunday morning.  

