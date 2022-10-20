Elanthoor accused move HC, claim human sacrifice story made-up

The three accused in the Elanthoor human sacrifice case have moved the Kerala High Court saying the investigators forced them to give self-incriminating statements.

The prime accused Mohammed Shafi and the couple, Bhagval Singh and Laila are in police custody, for 12 days, over the alleged ritualistic killing of two women, Rosly and Padmam.

The accused on Thursday challenged the Ernakulam Judicial First Class Magistrate Court VIII order granting their custody as improper, reported Live Law.

The accused have claimed that the human sacrifice story was made-up and that they were being subjected to third-degree torture to extract statements. The petition was moved through advocate BA Aloor.

"The investigating team had spread wrong information to defame the dignity of the petitioners before the public at large, the aspect of which was not considered by the Trial Court while granting the police custody of 12 days," the petition said.

They have also accused the investigators of leaking case-related information that was sub judice to the media.

The two victims were allegedly sacrificed at the residence of the couple at Elanthoor in the Pathanamthitta district to prosper financially. The women had been murdered and dismembered in the first week of June and in the last week of September.

The trio is also accused of cannibalism. The remains were exhumed from the premises of the house on October 11. On Wednesday the accused were taken out for another round of evidence collection.

It is understood that the couple was taken to shops from where they allegedly bought items to be used in the crime.