CCTV footage of Edappal blast released

Malappuram: The CCTV visuals of the blast which took place at Edappal here on Tuesday has been released.

The visuals show two individuals arriving on a bike and lighting some explosives.

The blast occurred in the heart of the town, near the roundabout, on Tuesday at 7:30pm.

A wall nearby was partially damaged in the explosion.

The highway police and police officials from Changaramkulam station immediately rushed to the spot. Forensic examination is progressing.

The cops have collected samples from site. They are examining more CCTV visuals from the spot.

The public and merchants in the area were alarmed when the crude explosives went off.