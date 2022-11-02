Police take Allan Shuhaib into custody over ragging charges

Kannur: Dharmadam police on Wednesday took Allan Shuhaib, the accused in the Pantheerankavu UAPA case, into custody for ragging an LLB student in the Thalassery Palayad campus.

A case has been registered against him based on a complaint by SFI. Another second-year LLB student, Badaruddin, has also been named in the case.

According to the complaint, a first-year LLB student and SFI worker named Adin Subi was beaten up by the Student United Front led by Allan. Adin is undergoing treatment at Thalassery Cooperative Hospital.

The incident happened amid a clash between a faction led by SFI and the Student United Front.

It has been alleged that the LLB students, who are also SFI members, were ragged under the leadership of Allan Shuhaib. Subsequently, he was taken into custody.

Meanwhile, Allan alleged that he is being implicated in a false case filed by the SFI. He claimed that CPM's student's wing holds a grudge against him for opposing the ragging of juniors by SFI members.

He said this was an attempt to revoke his bail by filing more cases against him.

Allan, who was arrested by the police under the UAPA on charges of Maoist links, is out on bail.