Letter row: Crime Branch to probe origins of controversial letter

Thiruvananthapuram: The State Government on Monday tasked Crime Branch with investigating the origins of a controversial letter seeking to appoint CPM cadre workers to various posts in the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation.

The decision was taken following statements from Thiruvananthapuram Mayor Arya Rajendran, in whose name the letter is purportedly sent, denying that she had any knowledge of it.

On Sunday, Rajendran, the youngest mayor in the country, met with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to voice her concerns about the letter.

"This is a very serious matter," Rajendran had said, hinting that a conspiracy could be in the works to undermine the CPM.

Following suit, the party, which is struggling to wriggle out of a nepotism row, has rallied behind Rajendran.

A theory arises



Meanwhile, amid protests by the opposition, a CPM area committee member has been blamed for penning the controversial letter.



The same person is said to be controlling many temporary appointments in the Corporation.

The operations of the gang, including him and the local committee secretary, are based at the office of a Trust near the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College.

All these activities are being carried out with the support of a senior CPM leader, it is alleged.

On most days, the leader reaches the office. The candidates for the temporary jobs are summoned and the decisions on the appointment are taken in the presence of this leader.

The State leadership of the party had received complaints regarding the clandestine deals of the leader and the Area Committee member.

The letter that came out in Rajendran's name was reportedly drafted by the Area Committee member. It was handed over to the Local Committee secretary who subsequently forwarded it to WhatsApp groups from where it was leaked.

The party would reportedly initiate disciplinary action against both of them.

However, it is not known how they got hold of the Mayor’s official letterhead.

Regarding the appointments



The mayor said the appointments have now been transferred to the employment exchange not because there was anything wrong or illegal about the existing process but just to convince the people that the Corporation was sworn to do things transparently.



"We will soon introduce even more checks and balances to make the appointment process even more foolproof," Rajendran said.

After meeting the Chief Minister, Rajendran also ruled out resignation. Earlier, the party also had taken the stand that she need not resign. “I find that a big joke,” she said about the BJP's demand for her resignation.

Meanwhile, the Youth Congress has promised to begin an indefinite strike till Rajendran resigns as mayor.