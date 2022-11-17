Malayalam
Cattle-hunting tiger trapped in Wayanad

Onmanorama Staff
Published: November 17, 2022 04:36 PM IST
The big cat was found caught in a cage set up the Forest department at the Kuppamudi estate: Representational image/PTI
Wayanad: The tiger that had killed several domestic animals in recent weeks was trapped in Meenangadi in Kerala's Wayanad district on Thursday.

The big cat was found caught in a cage set up the Forest department at the Kuppamudi estate.

The health condition of the 10-year-old tigress was stable, forest officials said. It was later shifted to an animal welfare centre in Bathery.

Wildlife department officials installed 35 surveillance cameras and set up a number of cages in various locations in the area to trap the animal after several domestic animals were killed in the last month. Local residents had even held marches protesting official apathy towards their plight.

Earlier, the Forest official had caught a 10-year-old male tiger in Cheeral village after a 26-day-long hunt. Then too, people had hit streets against the officials.  

