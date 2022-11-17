The Kerala High Court on Thursday will give its verdict on a writ petition challenging Kannur University’s decision to appoint Priya Varghese, Chief Minister's private secretary K K Ragesh's wife, as an associate professor in the Malayalam department.

The petition was filed by Joseph Scariah, assistant professor of Malayalam at St. Berchmans College, Changanassery.

On Wednesday, the High Court criticised Priya's claim for adequate teaching experience by remarking that digging holes or working as an NSS coordinator was not relevant.

She, in turn, allegedly mocked the court's observation on her controversial appointment via a social media post, which she ater deleted.

"Digging holes or even a latrine for the National Service Scheme is a proud feeling," she wrote as the caption for an image bearing the NSS motto: 'Not me, but you'.

The college lecturer's case has been one of the highlights of the ongoing tussle between Governor Arif Mohammed Khan and the Kerala government.

Khan had cancelled her appointment alleging nepotism.

The court had stayed her appointment on the petition of Scariah, who questioned her eligibility after being allegedly overlooked despite having better academic experience.