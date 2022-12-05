Man arrested for murder, 9 years after wife's death by immolation

Thiruvananthapuram: An investigation by the Crime Branch has revealed that a case termed as suicide by the local police nine years ago was in reality a homicide. The victim was Aswathy of Nemom in Thiruvananthapuram and the Crime Branch has now arrested her husband Ratheesh on charges of murder.

According to Crime Branch officials, the case has many similarities with that of notorious criminal Sukumara Kurup. While setting the body of film representative Chacko on fire, Kurup’s brother-in-law Bhaskara Pillai had suffered burns on his hands. Discrepancies in Pillai’s replies to the queries by the police regarding the burn injuries had led to cracking of the Kurup case.

In the Nemom case also, burns on Ratheesh’s hand provided the clues to solve the mystery.

Aswathy lived with her grandmother after her mother died. She married Ratheesh on her volition and they continued to live in the house owned by her grandmother.

Ratheesh soon demanded that the house and three cents of land where it was located be transferred in his name. However, as Ratheesh was a drunkard, Aswathy’s grandmother refused to do so. As fights erupted at the house every day over the issue, the grandmother shifted to another relative’s house.

At the time of her death, Aswathy and Ratheesh had two children - aged two years old and two months old. It was when the kids were present in the house that Ratheesh doused Aswathy with kerosene in the kitchen and set her on fire. He told the local police at that time Aswathy had immolated herself.

The local police considered the incident as a suicide. Even though other residents of the area had formed an action council demanding a thorough probe, there was no headway.

Recently, the Crime Branch started investigating cases remaining unsolved for several years and took up Aswathy’s death.

In his statement to local police, Ratheesh said that he suffered the burns while trying to save Aswathy. However, the doctor who conducted the autopsy on Aswathy’s body expressed doubts over the burns. While Ratheesh’s hands were burnt, there were no sign of burns on Aswathy’s hands.

According to the officials, it is the hands that burns first when a person self-immolates. The Crime Branch confronted Ratheesh with these scientific facts and subjected him to an exhaustive interrogation, during which he confessed to the murder.