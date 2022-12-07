Tripunithura native Sreeja owes her life to this good Samaritan

Kochi: Sreeja Mol, 32, stood for a moment holding the hands of Mahadevan who had snatched her from the jaws of death and brought her to life.

Sreeja Mol had not seen Mahadevan before this day. But Mahadevan knew Sreeja Mol well. Eleven months ago, it was Mahadevan who took a bleeding Sreeja Mol, who was lying on the road unconscious after her scooter was hit by a car, to the hospital.

KC Sreeja Mol, resident of Puthiyakavu in Tripunithura, is a project assistant at the National Institute of Oceanography (NIO), Ernakulam.

The accident happened at 7.30 in the morning on January 10. The car that hit her sped past without stopping as did other vehicles.

Mahadevan, who was walking under the bridge on the way to work, ran to the scene on hearing the sound of the accident and saw Sreeja lying unconscious and bleeding after she fell and hit the footpath. He carried in his hands Sreeja, who was covered in blood and moved to the centre of the road. She was taken to the medical centre in a car that had stopped on seeing this.

Sreeja was unconscious for the next 16 days in the intensive care unit. Two surgeries were carried out on the head but memory faded after she regained consciousness.

Slowly, she took baby steps to normal life and began to go to work. Mahadevan had given his phone number when Sreeja was taken to the hospital. The savior was traced using that number.

The other day, Sreeja reached Mahadevan’s house on RSAC Road at Vyttila and conveyed her heartfelt gratitude to him, all the while holding on to his hands.

Mahadevan’s wife Maya and his daughter Athira were witnesses to the emotional meeting.