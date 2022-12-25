Resort construction: P Jayarajan levels serious charges against LDF convener

Thiruvananthapuram: The serious financial irregularity allegations raised by senior leader P Jayarajan against LDF convenor E P Jayarajan during the just concluded CPM state committee have stirred a hornet’s nest in the party.

P Jayarajan, the party state committee member, targeted his namesake, a Central committee member, by pointing fingers at the financial sources behind the “illegal” construction of an Ayurvedic resort, in which the latter’s family members are directors.

E P Jayarajan wasn’t present in the state committee meeting to respond to the allegations. CPM state secretary M V Govindan directed P Jayarajan to submit a written complaint if he sticks to his allegations. The latter informed the party state committee of his willingness for the same.

The state committee meet on Thursday and Friday discussed the party document, suggesting rectification measures after enumerating the wrong tendencies and behaviour within the party that tarnishes its image. During the debates over the affinity of new generation leaders for liquor, drugs, and illegal wealth creation, and the vigil to be maintained by family members of party leaders, P Jayarajan pointed out that many activities not in line with the party policy are happening in its stronghold Kannur.

He basically questioned the alleged fundraising for constructing a modern Ayurveda resort in Morazha in Kannur. P Jayarajan pointed out that E P Jayarajan’s son P K Jaison was on the Board of Directors, and that he came to know that the latter replaced his son with his wife P K Indira as a director recently. Funds were collected from over 1000 persons by offering them stakes in the establishment registered as the private company ‘Kannur Ayurvedic Medical Care Ltd’. The maximum share capital that can be raised is Rs 10 crore. It is suspected that illegally created wealth was used to set up the company, P Jayarajan charged. He alleged illegal dealings worth over Rs 30 crore.

He added that he was raising the charges in the state committee in good faith. The state committee was shocked with P Jayarajan naming a prominent leader from Kannur itself in his speech. He levelled the serious allegations in the meeting president by Central committee member Thomas Isaac and before the presence of veteran leaders like Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

Neither the presiding leader nor state secretary attempted to interfere or cut short P Jayarajan when he lashed out at E P Jayarajan in his absence. M V Govindan, in his reply speech, made it clear that an inquiry will be held into the charges if P Jayarajan submits a written complaint.

E P Jayarajan was on leave for one month from October 6 to carry out his medical treatment. However, even after that, he continued to give the party committees a miss by extending the leave.

The Ayurveda resort, which was inaugurated in April 2021, before E P Jayarajan quit as a minister, was embroiled in controversy ever since its construction began. The Sastra Sahitya Parishad has openly come out against the resort in Anthoor municipality that was allegedly built by razing a part of a hill.

E P Jayarajan is yet to respond to the media reports regarding the allegations.

Party inquiry on the way

A party-level probe may be initiated based on the allegations raised by P Jayarajan against E P Jayarajan. The former has already expressed his willingness to submit a written complaint. The party will be forced to take follow-up action on the same. Since E P Jayarajan is a Central Committee member, the possibility of initiating a probe without Politburo’s nod is less. The sanction of the Central Committee will have to be obtained to order a party-level inquiry.

Construction in 11 acres; 11 directors

It was in 2014 in Aroli that the company by name of Kannur Ayurvedic Medical Care Pvt Ltd was registered at the address of a commercial shop building adjoining the house of E P Jayarajan. The resort Vaidekam in Morazha comes under this company.

As per documents, E P has no share in this establishment. The institution is run by an 11-member Board of Directors that includes his wife P K Indira and son P K Jaison and is located on 11 acres. E P Jayarajan's son Jaison is the director with the maximum number of shares (2,500) in the company.

A contract builder who has constructed several of CPM's establishments and houses for top leaders is another director. Initially set up with a working capital of Rs 3 crore, the company can raise up to Rs 10 crore through shares.

As per documents, Rs 6.65 crore has been collected till now. When he was the minister, E.P. Jayarajan inaugurated the resort on April 28, 2021. However, the company is yet to be fully functional.