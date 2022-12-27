COVID-19: Mock drill conducted at Kozhikode MCH

Kozhikode: Complying with the Centre's directive to gauge the preparedness of health facilities in states and Union Territories to appropriately deal with another outbreak of COVID-19, a mock drill was held at the Kozhikode Medical College Hospital (MCH) on Tuesday.

The drill was carried out to assess the readiness of the medical college to cater to category 'C' COVID-19 patients, those who need ventilator support, and also the availability of PPE kits, masks and requisite medicines, in the wake of a recent surge in infections in China.

"It was an analysis to find out whether there were any gaps in the preparedness of the hospital to deal with patients," Dr Sunil Kumar K P, Superintendent-in-Charge of Kozhikode MCH, told PTI.

Dr Kumar also said that two ICU wards with a total of 20 beds, with around 15 of them having ventilator support, have been specifically designated for catering to category 'C' COVID-19 patients.

Ventilators can be attached to the remaining beds also if required, he added.

A hospital source said that the mock drill analysis found that there was a shortage of PPE kits and masks in the hospital and the same was conveyed to the Directorate of Medical Education (DME).

The shortage was due to the reason that there were no COVID-19 cases in the hospital for more than a month and the last pandemic-related death was in mid-November, the source said.

"Therefore, we were not stocking up on PPE kits and masks. However, in view of the surge in infections in China, the DME has been informed about the shortages so that they can procure the protective gear," the source further said.

As part of the drill, the doctors and nursing staff -- who were participating in it -- dressed in PPE kits showed how they would deal with patients right from where they are loaded onto stretchers and then taken inside the hospital.

During the drill, a patient was completely covered up and provided oxygen support right after being taken out of the ambulance and then wheeled into the designated ICU ward of the hospital, Dr Kumar said.

He said the drill was held in accordance with the central government directive to states and union territories to conduct the exercise amid a spurt in COVID-19 cases in some countries, especially China.

Mock drills were held during the day in various states of the country to assess their preparedness, including the availability of beds and manpower, to deal with any increase in the number of COVID-19 cases.

