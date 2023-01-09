Environmental activist ends life, sought protection of Western Ghats in suicide note

Chittoor: An environmental activist ended his life after sending a suicide note to his friends over social media, seeking to protect the Western Ghats. Nallepilly native K V Jayapalan, 53, died at a private hospital on Sunday.



After Jayapalan consumed pesticide on Saturday afternoon, his relatives and local residents rushed him to a private hospital at Nattukal and then to a private hospital in Palakkad. Jayapalan, who was admitted to the intensive care unit, died by 8am on Sunday.

Jayapalan had formed 'Greenery Guards of India', an environmental collective. The environmentalist is survived by wife Lata, and children Pooja and Jayesh. S Hariprasad is his son-in-law.

The Chittoor police carried out the inquest. After the postmortem at the district hospital, the body was handed over to the relatives and cremated.

In his suicide note, Jayapalan had said that topics such as protecting the Western Ghats, which has been added to the list of the World Heritage Sites, should be included in the educational curriculum. And should be made a part of our culture.