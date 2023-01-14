Kerala govt bans use of raw eggs in mayonnaise

Thiruvananthapuram: The Department of Food Safety of the Kerala Government has issued an order prohibiting the production, storage, and sale of mayonnaise prepared by using raw eggs as an ingredient. Vegetable mayonnaise or mayonnaise made by using pasteurized eggs could be used instead.

The order was issued as an emergency measure under the laws pertaining to food safety. It was found that mayonnaise prepared with raw eggs was hazardous. If mayonnaise is made without pasteurizing the eggs, there is the danger of salmonella bacteria multiplying in it and causing illness.

The presence of the bacteria was detected in the samples tested in laboratories.

Hotels have assured that vegetable mayonnaise or mayonnaise made of pasteurised eggs would only be used, Health Minister Veena George had said the other day.

As reported earlier the Commissionerate of Food Safety has geared up to promote hygiene at public eateries and also to ensure food safety. A slew of measures calling for heightened vigil and public feedback is being initiated following a series of food poisoning cases in the recent times.

As part of this a mobile application that grades hotels and restaurants in Kerala based on hygiene and other aspects is all set to be launched next week. About 800 hotels have already signed up for the online initiative. Based on the level of excellence, the hotels would be graded as green, yellow and orange. Also, Food Safety Commissionerate is set to begin a portal for the public to register their complaints.