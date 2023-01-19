Railway leases out site of the planned Kannur K-rail station

Kannur: Even while the Kerala Government is claiming that its ambitious K-Rail semi-high speed railway project is on the track, the Railway is leasing out the land on which the station of K-Rail in Kannur was planned.

According to the detailed project report (DPR) of K-Rail, the station in Kannur was proposed on land near the eastern gate of the Kannur railway station and an adjacent plot belonging to the police.

However, same land has been included in the list of plots identified by the Railway Land Development Authority (RLDA) for leasing out.

In fact, the Railway has already leased out 4.93 acres on the western side of the Kannur railway station where Platform 1 is located for building a shopping centre and other commercial purposes. Another 2.26 acres have also been leased on the eastern side to construct a railway colony. The lease was given to a company named Texworth International for 45 years at an amount of Rs 24.63 crore.

Incidentally, the DPR of K-Rail had also included the land currently leased out to build the railway colony.

It is pointed out that when the RLDA’s lease procedures are completed, K-Rail will be left with no land near Kannur railway station to construct its station.