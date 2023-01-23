Malayalam
Technical glitch forces Oman-bound Air India Express flight to return midway

Onmanorama Staff
Published: January 23, 2023 03:19 PM IST Updated: January 23, 2023 03:55 PM IST
AIR-INDIA-TATA
Corporate headquarters of Air India airlines in Mumbai, India: REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas
Topic | Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram: Due to a technical glitch on board, an Air India Express flight from Thiruvananthapuram to Muscat, Oman, returned shortly after takeoff.

After one of the pilots discovered the technical issue, the flight, IX 549, which departed from the state capital of Kerala at 8.30 AM returned to the international airport here at 9.17 AM.

According to an Air India Express representative, all the 105 passengers as well as the cabin crew are secure,

Another flight is being planned for the passengers by the airline, and it is scheduled to depart from this location at 1 PM, he said.

He said, "We're taking good care of all the passengers."

(With inputs from PTI)

