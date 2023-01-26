2 neighbours found dead under mysterious circumstances in Kozhikode

Kozhikode: Two men were found dead under mysterious circumstances in Vannathipoyil near Kuttiadi here on Thursday.

The deceased are Babu (50), of Kayakodi, and his neighbour Rajeevan.

Babu was found lying on the floor of his house with his throat slit, while Rajeevan was found hanging from the ceiling.

Based on a preliminary investigation, police suspect Rajeevan to have died by suicide after murdering Babu. Upon further examination, other injuries were found on Babu's body.

As per reports, there was no one in Babu's house at the time of the incident. It was his wife, V Bijina, who saw Babu lying dead on the floor, after returning from the Anganwadi nearby.

Thottilpalam police registered a case of unnatural death and recorded the statements of the relatives of both Babu and Rajeevan.