Massive fire at tyre godown in Palakkad; firefighters struggle without water

Palakkad: A massive fire broke out in a tyre godown in the city on Thursday night, causing damage of around Rs 1 crore, reported Manorama News. The godown, belonging to Bismi Tyre Godown and owned by Piriyari native Aashiq, on Manjakkulam Church Road caught fire at night.

The smoke from the fire apparently spread to kilometers away from the spot. No casualty is reported.

The flames were brought under control after about five hours by the 17 units of firefighters, who struggled without enough water to put out the blaze. Out of their 58 hydrants, none were working, according to Manorama News. It is alleged that the increase in damage was also due to the Fire Force's failure to contain it effectively. Onlookers said the flames were spreading even as the firefighters tried to put them out. Palakkad Collector Dr S Chithra led the operation.

Hotel employees in the vicinity noted the fire and alerted officials. It is suspected that the godown caught fire from the burning trash in its vicinity.