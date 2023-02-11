Oommen Chandy to be shifted to Bengaluru hosp tomorrow

Kerala's former chief minister Oommen Chandy, who is undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Neyyattinkara, will be shifted to Bengaluru on Sunday.



He has recovered from pneumonia. The doctors treating him also said that there was no obstacle in taking him to any other hospital for follow-up treatment for pre-existing health problems.

After visiting Chandy, AICC General Secretary K C Venugopal said AICC would provide all necessary facilities to transfer the senior Congress leader to Bengaluru.

The medical board constituted by the state government, which visited the hospital and examined Chandy, also approved shifting him to Bengaluru.

The Congress leadership had arranged for an air ambulance to take him to the HCG Cancer Center in Bengaluru for further treatment.