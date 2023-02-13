Tribal man's death: Postmortem report says Viswanathan died by hanging

Kalpetta: The postmortem report of Viswanathan, the tribal man who was found hanging from a tree on the premises of Kozhikode Medical College Hospital on Saturday, revealed that he died by suicide.

"Viswanathan died by hanging and there are no injury marks on his body that suggest physical assault. However, there are abrasions on the left thigh, knee and the area below the knee. In all, six small bruises were found on his body," stated the report.

Meanwhile, the state government approved Rs 2 lakh to be given as emergency relief to Viswanathan's family. Minister for Welfare of SC/ST K Radhakrishnan promised that a thorough and fair investigation will be held into the incident.

"Rs 2 lakh will immediately be handed over to the family through the Kalpetta Project Officer. A detailed report has been sought from the District Collector and police chief on the matter," said Radhakrishnan.

Viswanathan's wife Bindu was admitted to the Medical College last Tuesday for delivery. She gave birth to a boy, also their first child, the next day. Viswanathan was waiting in the area allotted for bystanders in the hospital. On Thursday, somebody lost their mobile phone and money, and a few people created a ruckus alleging Viswanathan was the thief. Some among them even physically assaulted him while questioning Viswanathan.

Following the incident, he fled the area leaving his shirt, mobile phone, sandals and a plate in a cover near a shop. When Viswanathan didn't show up late on Thursday night, his mother-in-law Leela filed a complaint with the Medical College police.

On Saturday morning, he was found hanging from a tree near the hospital.