Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

SIT raid at Adv Saiby Jose's Kidangoor office, laptop seized

Onmanorama Staff
Published: February 15, 2023 01:43 PM IST
The SIT which conducted the check was led by Crime Branch SP K Sudarshan. Photo: Manorama
Topic | Ernakulam

Kochi: A Special Investigation Team conducted a raid at the office of Adv Saiby Jose who is accused of attempt to bribe a few judges of the Kerala High Court.

The sleuths arrived at the office at Kidangoor, near Pala, in Kottayam district on Tuesday night. The documents in Saibi's office were examined.

Saibi's laptop has been reportedly seized.

RELATED ARTICLES

The SIT which conducted the check was led by Crime Branch SP K Sudarshan.

Saibi has not yet been issued a notice to appear for questioning. He will be issued the notice soon.

It is alleged he collected money from clients under the pretext of bribing High Court judges to get favourable verdicts. Earlier a film producer was also questioned by police regarding this case.

The Kerala High Court had earlier refused to order a stay on the First Information Report registered against Saiby.

MORE IN KERALA
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.