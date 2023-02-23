Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

No mercy for those misusing CMDRF: Pinarayi

Onmanorama Staff
Published: February 23, 2023 06:08 PM IST
Pinarayi Vijayan
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. Photo: Manorama
Topic | Thiruvananthapuram

A day after the massive misuse of the Chief Minister's Distress Relief Fund (CMDRF) in Kerala came to light, CM Pinarayi Vijayan has warned stringent action on those responsible.

"No mercy will be showed to those who helped ineligible persons reap the benefits of the fund," Kerala's Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Thursday.

The Vigilance & Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB), had on Wednesday, conducted state-wide flash raids exposing an illegal nexus of government officials -- including doctors -- and private agents that was misusing the CMDRF.

RELATED ARTICLES

The financial help from CMDRF is offered for those needing medical assistance, those affected by natural calamities and other issues.

The role of government doctors in the illegal operation proved the severity of the misuse of the CMDRF. In Punalur, a doctor had issued at least 1,500 faulty medical certificates to sanction the monetary aid.

Even non-resident Malayalis, who were later found to be well off, had cornered about Rs 3,00,000 as medical assistance.

"No wrongdoings (in CMDRF) will be tolerated by the government. The Vigilance has been directed to make a thorough probe. Orders have been issued to take further action on the issues already exposed by the Vigilance. The Vigilance raids were ordered based on a few complaints," Pinarayi wrote.

MORE IN KERALA
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.