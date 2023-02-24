Malayalam
Woman dies in fire accident at home; husband and son hospitalised

Onmanorama Staff
Published: February 24, 2023 11:39 AM IST
The Fire and Rescue team couldn't reach the spot reportedly because of narrow lanes leading towards it. Photo: Manorama News.
Topic | Kottayam

Manimala: A 70-year-old woman died of burns in a fire accident at home here last night. 

The deceased is Mary, wife of Selvaraj  of Paravilayil House. 

Her husband and son have been admitted with burns at the Kottayam Medical College Hospital, while the son's wife and child escaped unhurt. 

The fire spread on the ground floor of the two-storeyed house. Manorama News reported that the ground floor caught fire around 12 midnight on Thursday.

The cause of the fire is yet  to be ascertained. 

The Fire and Rescue team couldn't reach the spot reportedly because of narrow lanes leading towards it. 

Neighbours tried to put out the fire with water, but in vain. Mary's condition worsened as she inhaled a lot of smoke and due to the delay in getting hospitalised, reported Manorama News. 

The whole ground floor was gutted.  

