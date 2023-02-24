Salary in instalments: HC seeks explanation from KSRTC

Kochi: The Kerala High Court on Friday sought an explanation from the Kerala State Regional Transport Corporation (KSRTC) regarding its decision to distribute employees' salaries in instalments.

The direction came after employees of KSRTC approached the court opposing the move.

Justice Sathish Nainan ordered KSRTC to submit an explanation before March 1.

It was on February 16 that the chairman and managing director of KSRTC issued an extraordinary order regarding the distribution of salaries in instalments.

The order further asked employees who do not want their salary to be paid in instalments to submit an application stating the same before February 25.

As per the order, the first instalment would be paid on the fifth of every month using the money in Corporation's accounts and by availing of the overdraft facility, and the second instalment would be disbursed based on the assistance received from the government.