Indian embassy warns against helping Keralite who vanished in Israel

Jerusalem: The Embassy of India in Israel has urged the Keralite community there not to extend any help to the farmer from Iritty, Kannur, who disappeared soon after arriving as part of an official delegation.

Biju Kurian has been reported missing from a hotel in Herzliya in the central coast of Israel since February 17. He was part of a 27-member delegation from Kerala that visited Jerusalem to study new farming techniques.

“If anyone is helping Biju Kurian, they should stop the same. The latter won’t face much problem if he surrenders now and is ready to return home. Else, Biju and those aiding him will be facing much trouble. Also, Biju won’t be having a good future in Israel,” the Embassy warned.

Earlier, the Kerala Government shot off a letter, asking the Embassy to take measures to cancel Biju’s visa and send him back. Following this, the Embassy has intervened in the matter.

Since Biju’s visa validity period ends only in May, he won’t face any legal action if he returns to Kerala soon. But if he intends to overstay even after the visa expiry, he would land in trouble. Those who are helping him will also have to face the consequences, the embassy warned.

Agriculture Secretary B Ashok, who led the group, informed the same to the Indian Embassy soon and the Israel authorities initiated a search. In the meantime, his wife got a message from him saying he was safe and that the family shouldn’t be looking for him. The attempts to trace Biju are still on.

The rest of the delegation arrived back in Kerala on February 20. Some of the group members said Biju had distanced himself from the rest from the start of the journey itself. They said Biju had likely arrived with the intention of staying put in Israel.