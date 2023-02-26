Kannur University concealed Employment Exchange lists for over a year, reveals RTI query

Kannur: The Kannur University in Kerala, which witnessed several controversies recently, is facing a fresh allegation. This time, the university has been accused of concealing lists of candidates for appointments recommended by the Employment Exchange for over a year to engage in nepotism.



This impropriety was exposed in a reply to an application submitted under the RTI (Right to Information) Act by Sudeep James, the Kannur district president of the Youth Congress.

With the move to appoint people close to the authorities on temporary basis for long periods being revealed by the RTI reply, the University has hurriedly announced dates for interviews during March this year to fill various vacancies.

According to the RTI reply, the University had received a list of Electricians from the Employment Exchange way back on November 11, 2021.

Similarly, for the three vacancies for the post of Library Assistant, the Employment Exchange’s list was received on February 23, 2022. Now, following the RTI expose, the interview for this post has been fixed on coming March 8. The Employment Exchange had sent another list for the same post on August 6, 2022 for one more vacancy. The interview for this vacancy also has been scheduled on March 8.

Another interview fixed on March 8 is to fill 12 vacancies of Professional Assistants. However, the Employment Exchange’s three lists for these posts were received as early as on April 13, May 4 and August 16, 2022.

The situation is similar in all other posts.

The other interview dates now announced by the university are:

March 7:

There are six vacancies of Electrician in the university. Four lists were received from the Employment Exchange between November 11, 2021 and July 13, 2022.

For one vacancy of Electrical Helper, list received from Employment Exchange on February 9, 2022.

Two vacancies exist for the post of Overseer Grade 2. List arrived at the university on July 8, 2022.

March 10:

As many as 22 vacancies exist at the university for Office Attendant and the list was received on August 19, 2022.

March 13:

There are four vacancies of Computer Assistant and the list had landed at the university on February 21, 2022.

The list for three vacancies of Computer Operator was received from the Employment Exchange on April 30, 2022.

Meanwhile, two vacancies exist for the post of Hardware Technician. The list was received on August 27, 2022.