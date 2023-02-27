Malayalam
Absconding farmer Biju Kurian lands in Kerala, says left group for pilgrimage

Onmanorama Staff
Published: February 27, 2023 06:24 AM IST Updated: February 27, 2023 06:49 AM IST
Biju claimed the decision to leave Israel was his own and no agency tracked him down. Photo: Special Arrangement.
Topic | Malappuram

Karipur: Iritty farmer Biju Kurian, who went absconding from the State agriculture department's 27-member delegation early this month in Israel, reached here today after he was tracked down after many days of search.

Biju claimed that he left the group to visit holy places. He told media at the airport, “I had decided to visit Jerusalem and Bethlehem. I didn't tell anyone as they wouldn't have permitted it. My visa was valid till May 8 and therefore, I could have travelled. I had told my wife and brother that I am safe and they need not worry.”

He also said that he wasn't tracked down by any agency, and decided to leave Israel because of the social media posts and controversies degrading him. “I had no wifi connections outside of the hotel and had no ISD facility on my phone to make calls either. That's why I didn't get in touch much, after leaving the group. However, due to the controversies, I decided to leave and my brother booked the return ticket for me. I am sorry to the other 26 delegates, Principal Secretary B Ashok sir and the ministers for the inconvenience.”

Biju, who reached Israel with the agriculture department delegation to learn modern farming techniques, went absconding on February 16.  

