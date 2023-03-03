Women-centric policies being actively implemented in Kerala: Veena George

Thiruvananthapuram: Minister for Women and Child Development Department Veena George on Friday said the Kerala Government is actively implementing women-centric policies in the state and that programmes like gender budget and women police recruitment are part of the initiative.

Speaking after inaugurating the state-level celebrations of International Women's Day, organised under the auspices of the Kerala State Women's Commission, the minister opined that women as a community should be able to realise their skills, talents and abilities and use them to empower themselves.

The theme for this year's International Women's Day, which falls on March 8, is 'DigitALL: Innovation and technology for gender equality'. The message is to eliminate inequality in the technology sector and ensure gender equality.

"Women must be able to break down barriers and shatter all prejudices and conditions. Gender inequalities persist in the digital space. The representation of women in the field of Artificial Intelligence is less than four per cent. Among the everyday tech-savvy, women are marginalised on a global basis," she pointed out.

Talking about the efforts being put in by the government to reduce gender inequality, Veena George said: "After the floods that rocked the state, a study was conducted by the government to ascertain the survival capacity of women in disaster-struck areas. This government believes that empowerment should happen with the help of digital education. An initiative is underway in which resource persons have been assigned to train women across districts."

Local Self-Government Minister M B Rajesh, who participated in the event, said the leadership and coordination of local self-government institutions play a major role in empowering women at a local level.

International Women's Day award winners were felicitated at the event. Best vigilance committees and media persons were also honoured.

Neha Biju was announced as the brand ambassador of the Women's Commission's anti-drug and anti-gender inequality campaign, 'Kaumaram Karuthakoo'.

MLA V K Prasanth, Thiruvananthapuram Mayor Arya Rajendran and District Panchayat President D Suresh Kumar, among others, also participated in the event.