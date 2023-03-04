Brahmapuram fire: Smoke continues to choke Kochi, firefighters struggle to douse flames

Kochi: The smoke billowing out of the massive fire at the waste treatment plant at Brahmapuram continues to trouble normal life in the city and suburbs even as the attempts to douse the flames entered third day. Ten units of the Fire and Rescue Services have been deployed at the plant where a fire broke out around 4 pm on Thursday.

Residents of Irumbanam, Kakkanad, Chittethukara, Mapanam, Eroor, Karimugal, Ambalamugal, Peringala and Padathikkara have been the worst affected as thick smoke emanating from garbage heaps spread over acres of land filled the air in the region. Many faced health issues, including breathing difficulties, in the areas. On Saturday morning, air in areas like Palarivattom, 10 km from Brahmapuram, smelt of smoke.

Fire and rescue teams from Thrikkakara, Tripunithura, Aluva, Pattimattom, Gandhi Naar, Piravom, Kalloorkad and Koothattukalam have been deployed to douse the flames. Firefighters have been finding it difficult to douse the flames due to extreme heat and frequent wind. Bursting of plastic waste also pose a threat to them. Many of them suffered from breathing difficulty.

Meanwhile, municipal authorities informed on Saturday that waste collection in Kochi will be suspended till the fire is completely doused.

Smoke engulfs Kochi city following the fire from solid waste plant at Brahmapuram. Photo: Manorama

District Collector Dr Renu Raj has sought reports from authorities concerned about the situation at Brahmapuram. Kochi Corporation secretary, Fire and Rescue Service and Kunnathunad tehsildar have to submit the reports. She visited the plant on Friday and instructed the corporation to ensure that the fire force receives uninterrupted water supply.

She instructed that surveillance units of fire force be present at Brahmapuram round the clock. The Rural SP has been given the charge to monitor the situation at the plant. The collector also ordered that the Taluk headquarters hospital and other health centres be prepared to face health hazards in the aftermath of the fire incident.

Fire fighters attempt to douse the fire at Brahmapuram solid waste plant on March 3, 2023. Photo: Manorama

The smoke emanating from burning plastic garbage contains toxic elements and poses serious threat to people’s health. It is likely to affect people with lung diseases, like chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and asthma.

The fire breakout at Brahmapuram has snowballed into a controversy with the Opposition United Democratic Front and ruling ally CPI smelling a conspiracy behind the incident. Alleging that the fire was planned, the UDF said it was part of the attempt to make profit for the company which carries out bio-mining at the plant. Leader of the Opposition in the Corporation, Antony Kureethara, sought a Vigilance probe into the incident.

Fire rages at Brahmapuram solid waste plant on March 3, 2023. Photo: Manorama

The CPI said it was mysterious that the fire broke out a day after the contract to handle the waste treatment at the plant expired. “The contract expired on March 1. We suspect that the fire was planned to spread panic among the people and extend the contract to the previous firm,” CPI parliamentary party leader C A Shakkeer said. The BJP has also sought a probe.

Mayor M Anilkumar of the CPM, however, ruled out any conspiracy behind the incident. He said there was no connection between the fire breakout and the management of the plant. He said the fire hydrants at the plant were not functional as the water level in the nearby Kambrayar had dropped significantly. He said the mud in the water body also left the hydrants dysfunctional.

Citing the fire incidents at the plant in the past 10 years, Anilkumar, in a statement, said the previous councils have also spent significant amounts to control fire outbreaks at Brahmapuram.