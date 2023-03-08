Brahmapuram fire: Public interest gets first preference, says HC

Kochi: The Kerala High Court, while hearing the case registered suo motu in connection with the Brahmapuram waste plant fire, stated that preference will always be given to the public's interest.

It further said a permanent solution was imperative to the whole issue and that a system had to be put in place wherein the waste can be disposed of at the source.

“Strict punishment should be meted out to those who dump waste in public places. A permanent solution is imperative. However, more time can be allowed for this purpose,” the court stated.

Meanwhile, the Corporation claimed in court that the flames have been brought under control. When the court asked the Corporation about the fire that spread on Tuesday night and the health hazards it caused, the latter said that too had been taken care of almost immediately.

District Collector Dr Renu Raj, who appeared before the court in person, said assistance was sought from other districts to contain the billowing smoke from Brahmapuram. “More Fires and Rescue Services units and excavators will be deployed to bring the situation under control completely,” Renu told the court.

The local administration secretary, who appeared online, said waste was collected from the doorstep of residences and that a proper system was in place.

A total of 31 excavators are currently working to douse the fire, of which 28 are from various taluks of the district, two from the Kottayam district and one from Thrissur. Navy helicopters have also been deployed to spray water when the wind direction is unfavourable.

Earlier today, the government issued a transfer order to Renu Raj, asking her to take charge in Wayanad. She will be replaced by N S Umesh.