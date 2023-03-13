Brahmapuram fire, smoke almost completely under control: Ernakulam Collector

Kochi: Ernakulam District Collector N S K Umesh on Monday said the fire and smoke at the Brahmapuram waste plant are almost completely under control.

Revealing the development via social media, Umesh shared a video of heavy smoke rising from Brahmapuram on March 3 and the change in the situation on March 12.

The collector further stated that he hopes the smoke can completely be brought under control by Monday, March 13, so that the operation can be halted successfully.

Collector's post

A Brahmapuram that's devoid of fire and smoke. The flames in Brahmapuram have almost completely been doused. The entire plant was divided into seven sectors, of which five are now completely under control due to the efforts of the firefighting team, which has been going on for the past 10 days.

The fire and smoke in the remaining sectors will largely be under control after today.

Constant monitoring will be held in areas where the re-emission of fire or smoke is a possibility. Arrangements have been made to ensure the availability of fire extinguishers, should the need arise.

A patrolling team has been deployed at the scene to ensure not even a minuscule amount of smoke is rising from the fire pits.

Drones equipped with thermal cams will also be launched to detect the presence of coal in landfills.

The significant reduction in smoke levels is also reflected in the Air Quality Index. The situation has largely improved compared to the previous two days.