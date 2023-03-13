Malayalam
Staff lock up BJP Councillors in Njeliyanparamba waste yard

Onmanorama Staff
Published: March 13, 2023 05:02 PM IST
A week ago, a minor fire broke out in the Njeliyanparamba plant, though much smaller compared to the blaze at the Brahmapuram waste yard in Kochi. Photo: Manorama
Topic | Kozhikode

Kozhikode: The employees of the Njeliyanparamba waste treatment plant here allegedly locked up the Opposition BJP Councillors, who visited the plant on Monday. The incident also resulted in a ruckus in the plant, reported Manorama News. 

A week ago, a minor fire broke out in the plant, though much smaller compared to the blaze at the Brahmapuram waste yard in Kochi. The plant, which generates manure from biodegradable waste, is run by Zonta Infratech, which was managing the Brahmapuram yard. 

Recently, a complaint was filed with Kozhikode Corporation by UDF councillors against the contractor, demanding to blacklist Zonta Infratech, alleging that they did not carry out the terms of the contract.

