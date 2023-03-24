Setback for Guv Khan as HC quashes order expelling Kerala University Senate members

Kochi: The Kerala High Court on Friday quashed Governor Arif Mohammed Khan's order expelling Senate members of the Kerala University.

The court accepted the petitioners' contention that the Governor's action was against the law.

Justice Sathish Nainan's passed the verdict on a petition filed by the ousted Senate members.

In October 2022, Khan issued an order removing 15 Senate members of Kerala University. He also informed the 91 Senate members and the university of the decision.

However, instead of implementing Khan's order, Vice-Chancellor (VC) Dr V P Mahadevan Pillai sought clarification about the order.

But, Khan responded to the letter by directing the VC to implement his order with immediate effect.

The Governor's action came after certain members abstained from the Kerala University Senate meeting. Out of the 13 people nominated by the Governor, two attended the meeting. The remaining 11 members and four heads of departments who stayed away were dismissed.